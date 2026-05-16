‘The legacy lives on’ – DWM marks 44 years with tribute to Nana Konadu

The Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM) organisation has reached a historic 44-year milestone, transitioning from a celebratory mood into a period of profound reflection and renewed political advocacy.

In a statement released on May 13 to mark the anniversary, the organisation reaffirmed its four-decade commitment to the dignity and advancement of the Ghanaian woman.

However, the celebrations are tempered by the recent loss of its visionary founder and president, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, whose relentless advocacy served as the backbone of the movement since its inception.

This 44th anniversary is the first major milestone the organisation has observed without its leader. Project Director Mrs Peace Aryee noted that while the absence of the former First Lady is deeply felt, her blueprint for female leadership remains the guiding light for the DWM's future operations.

"Her legacy lives on in every girl who dares to dream bigger, every woman who stands taller in her power, and every community that continues to rise because she believed it was possible," the statement noted.

Beyond the nostalgia, the DWM used the occasion to issue a direct challenge to the government. The organisation is demanding an acceleration of Affirmative Action Education and its immediate implementation across Ghanaian communities.

The DWM maintains that without a robust legal framework and community-level education, many "competent and capable" women remain sidelined from critical roles in national development. The call comes at a time when gender parity in political and corporate leadership remains a central theme in Ghana's democratic discourse.

44 Years of Groundbreaking Change

Founded during a period of significant socio-political transition in Ghana, the DWM (formerly the 31st December Women’s Movement) has been instrumental in:

Fostering Leadership: Training women for local and national governance roles.

Economic Empowerment: Establishing pathways for female-led micro-enterprises.

Challenging Inequality: Actively dismantling traditional barriers to education and property ownership for women.



Mrs Aryee thanked the organisation's partners and supporters, asserting that the journey toward total equality is "far from over". She emphasised that the DWM’s mission is no longer just about mobilisation but about ensuring that the next generation of women thrives in an environment free from systemic bias.

"We honour the past not only with remembrance, but with action. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, uplift voices, and create a future where every woman and girl thrives," the statement concluded. 44th (1)Download

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