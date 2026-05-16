ASAC 2026: Medals, finals and all the action from Day 4 through the lens

Day Four of the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships (ASAC) delivered another thrilling spectacle at the University of Ghana Stadium, with medals won, finals contested and unforgettable moments unfolding before an energetic home crowd.

Among the standout moments of the day was Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team securing a bronze medal in a dramatic and fiercely contested final.

The Ghanaian quartet of Edwin Gadayi, Joseph-Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu clocked 38.74 seconds to finish third, producing a spirited display in front of passionate home supporters at Accra 2026.

Ivory Coast raced to gold with a winning time of 38.52 seconds, while Nigeria claimed silver after finishing in 38.70 seconds, narrowly edging Ghana in one of the most exciting races of the championships so far.

The relay bronze takes Ghana’s medal tally to four at the championships.

Earlier in the competition, Esther Ohenewa won silver in the women’s high jump, while Florence Agyeman earned bronze in the women’s 400m event.

Alex Amankwah also added to Ghana’s medal count after claiming bronze in the men’s 800m final.

Beyond the podium finishes, Day Four was packed with emotion, intensity and standout performances as athletes from across the continent battled for continental glory.

Here are some of the best moments from Day Four of the African Senior Athletics Championships through the lenses of Nelson Kusagah.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.