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Interior Minister declares May 27 public holiday for Eid-Ul-Adha

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  15 May 2026 8:35pm
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The Ministry for the Interior has announced that Wednesday, May 27, 2026, will be observed as a statutory public holiday across Ghana in commemoration of Eid-Ul-Adha.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 15, and signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Ministry urged the general public to observe the day accordingly throughout the country.

“The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 27th May 2026, marks Eid-Ul-Adha, which is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

Eid-Ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide through prayers, charity, and communal gatherings.

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