JoyNews Impact Makers Awards 2026 honours 12 changemakers transforming lives across Ghana

Twelve individuals and organisations driving meaningful change across Ghana have been honoured at the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Friday, May 15.

The ceremony brought together policymakers, development partners, corporate leaders and community champions to celebrate people whose initiatives are transforming lives through self-driven solutions to social challenges.

Organised by the Multimedia Group Limited, the awards scheme highlights individuals who have taken development into their own hands—often stepping in where systems fall short to address pressing needs in their communities.

This year’s edition focused on Ghanaians described by organisers as those who “do not wait for intervention, but become the intervention,” underscoring grassroots innovation, resilience and civic responsibility.

Twelve awardees were recognised across key sectors, including health, education, disability inclusion, girl child development, water and sanitation, youth development, and community transformation.

The first honouree of the night, Rev. Christian K. Vorleto, received the Mental Health and WASH Impact Award for pioneering an integrated community care model for mentally ill street persons in the Volta Region.

He has personally managed 69 cases and successfully reintegrated 55 individuals into society.

In his remarks, he expressed gratitude to JoyNews, the Multimedia Group, his family and partners, noting the importance of collaboration in sustaining mental health interventions.

In the Health category, Bless Lantam, a nurse in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region, was recognised for sustaining healthcare delivery in conflict-affected and hard-to-reach communities.

Despite insecurity, he continues to provide immunisation, maternal care and essential health services.

He thanked his family and colleagues for their support, describing their encouragement as vital to his work in difficult conditions.

The Disability and Social Inclusion category saw two honourees. Anthony Osei, a prosthetics and orthotics specialist at the Orthopedic Training Centre in Nsawam, was recognised for his work in restoring mobility through assistive devices and outreach programmes that expand access to orthopedic care nationwide.

He said the recognition affirms the value of his work and dedicated the award to his colleagues at the workshop.

Also honoured was Valeria Adzo Adzatia, founder of the Smiles of Hope Foundation, for her work supporting amputees through counselling, rehabilitation and peer mentorship.

Her initiative has reached thousands, helping beneficiaries rebuild confidence and reintegrate into society.

She dedicated the award to amputees across Ghana and her team, describing their work as a message of hope that “no one is to walk that journey alone.”

In the Education category, Faith Aku Dzakpasu was recognised for innovative, inclusive and technology-driven teaching methods that have improved literacy and student engagement across the Greater Accra Region.

A team member, speaking on her behalf, expressed appreciation for the recognition.

For Girl Child Development, Alberta Seyram Adjoa Ananga Ayitey, founder of the ANEG Foundation, was honoured for supporting over 1,500 girls through mentorship, menstrual hygiene education and leadership training programmes across the Shai Osudoku and Lower Manya Krobo Districts.

She dedicated the award to her grandmother and her team, noting their role in sustaining the foundation’s impact.

In the Health category, Dr. Amos Andoh, founder of the Focus on Sickle Cell Foundation, was recognised for transforming his lived experience with sickle cell disease into national advocacy.

His work has advanced awareness, genotype education and policy discussions around treatment support.

He dedicated the award to sickle cell warriors across Ghana and stakeholders in the health sector.

Also honoured was Issabella Akwaboah in the Health and Women Empowerment category for advancing menstrual equity through the Amazing Girls Foundation.

In 2025 alone, her initiative reached over 6,000 girls and women while also promoting local production of reusable menstrual kits.

She said the recognition belongs to all women involved in the initiative’s production and outreach efforts.

In Education and WASH, Dr. Senyo Success Gbormittah of Hope for Ghana was recognised for his extensive work in building schools, providing boreholes, expanding NHIS coverage to over 40,000 people, and leading mobile medical outreach programmes in rural communities.

He dedicated the award to his team and the communities served across the country.

Felix Akonta Akakpo was also honoured in the Education category for personally building and donating a KG–JHS school complex serving nearly 1,000 children in Lente Wute, while also supporting teacher salaries and student sponsorship programmes in Ketu South.

He dedicated the award to the youth of his community, calling for collective action to drive development.

In WASH and Women Empowerment, Dr. Anthony Akunzule was recognised for his work in providing boreholes, promoting rural livelihoods and supporting women’s economic empowerment initiatives that have improved access to clean water and income generation.

He dedicated the award to his wife, partners and the communities he serves.

The final award of the night, Corporate Partner Impact, went to the Cape Coast Youth Development Association (CCYDA) for its sustained work in youth empowerment, education support, vocational training, health outreach and cultural preservation.

The organisation’s initiatives have impacted thousands of young people and strengthened civic participation in Cape Coast.

The 2026 edition of the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards once again reinforced its mission of celebrating individuals and organisations who are quietly but powerfully transforming communities across Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.