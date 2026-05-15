JoyNews Impact Makers Awards has become a national movement for change – Fiifi Koomson

The General Manager of Joy Brands at The Multimedia Group Limited, Francis Fiifi Koomson, says the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards has evolved from a bold vision into a respected national movement celebrating Ghanaians transforming lives in their communities.

Speaking at the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, May 15, Mr Koomson said the initiative was established four years ago to shine a spotlight on “ordinary Ghanaians doing extraordinary things.”

“Today, that vision has grown into a respected national movement that continues to inspire hope, compassion and action across Ghana,” he stated.

Mr Koomson, who is also Director of the Impact Makers Foundation, described this year’s edition as a major milestone, noting that the awards scheme has expanded to recognise 12 changemakers following the introduction of two new categories — the Corporate Impact Award and the Disability and Inclusion Impact Award.

According to him, the new categories reflect the commitment to recognising impact in all forms and ensuring that meaningful contributions to society are acknowledged.

He revealed that more than 300 entries were received from across the country this year, with winners selected through what he described as a rigorous process led by an independent panel of judges.

Mr Koomson said one of the most rewarding aspects of the initiative has been the success stories of previous awardees whose work has expanded after receiving national recognition.

He cited the example of Osei Boateng, founder of the OKB Hope Foundation and a 2025 awardee in the health category, whose healthcare outreach programmes reportedly reached over 10,000 people in 65 rural communities after support for his work increased following the awards.

"Portia Dumba, also from last year, who was recognised for her impact in girl-child development and education, also shared that the visibility from the awards strengthened partnerships that led to the rebuilding of a three-unit classroom block in Domangri, the provision of desks and white boards and solar power for schools and homes in parts of the Savannah Region," he said.

Other beneficiaries mentioned included Joseph Afangbe of Young Visionary Leaders Ghana and Bennett Asante Nkrumah of Generation Hope International School, both of whom he said had gained greater visibility and partnerships through the platform.

“These stories affirm one thing clearly: the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards has come to stay,” he declared.

Mr Koomson further announced the launch of the official Impact Makers website, aimed at showcasing winners, nominees, and community development initiatives across Ghana.

He encouraged the public to engage with the platform and support the newly established JoyNews Impact Makers Foundation, which seeks to mobilise support for grassroots development initiatives nationwide.

“To tonight’s awardees, we celebrate you. You are proof that one person, with courage and compassion, can transform entire communities,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.