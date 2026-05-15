Impact Makers submissions prove Ghana still has citizens committed to change – Judges Committee chair

Chair of the Judges Committee for the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, says the quality of submissions received for this year’s awards demonstrates that many Ghanaians remain deeply committed to community development and civic responsibility.

Speaking at the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, May 15, he said the judging process was extremely difficult because nearly every nominee had demonstrated meaningful impact in their communities.

“It hasn’t been an easy exercise because when you read through and watch the submissions, you come to the conclusion that every one of them is an award winner,” he said.

According to him, the entries showcased individuals and organisations making significant contributions across the country, giving the judges hope about Ghana’s future despite concerns about declining civic engagement.

“We often hear statements that civic engagement is waning. We hear that citizens are disengaging, but then you look at what has been done, what has been achieved, and it gives you hope,” he stated.

Mr Amidu noted that many of the nominees had persisted despite difficult circumstances to create change in their communities, describing their efforts as proof that ordinary citizens continue to play a vital role in national development.

He stressed that while only a few individuals could ultimately be selected as winners, every submission deserved recognition for its impact and dedication to service.

“But every other one, every other submission, deserves an award,” he said.

The judges’ chairman further called for stronger national support systems to encourage more citizens to take the initiative and contribute to solving societal challenges.

“I think what we need to do as a nation is not just to support these specific award winners, but to ensure that we create an enabling environment for thousands and millions of other citizens who want to step up,” he noted.

Mr Amidu added that Ghana’s progress throughout history has often been driven by ordinary people taking extraordinary actions to improve their communities.

“Indeed, Ghana has always developed through the efforts of changemakers like those we are celebrating today,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.