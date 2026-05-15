Chiefs aren’t just ceremonial figures, but strategic partners in governance – Mahama

President John Mahama has reiterated his government’s commitment to decentralisation and citizen participation, describing them as central pillars of Ghana’s governance and development agenda.

He said national transformation must be anchored in communities, with stronger local participation and a redefined relationship between state institutions and traditional authorities.

Speaking during an engagement with the Northern Regional House of Chiefs on Friday, May 15, the President welcomed proposals for a new partnership model between the government and traditional leadership, describing it as both necessary and timely.

“National transformation must be rooted in communities and anchored in local participation,” he said, adding that decentralisation, accountability, and citizen engagement remain key priorities of his administration.

President Mahama stressed that the government’s “reset agenda” also involves reshaping how the state engages traditional leaders, moving beyond occasional consultations to structured collaboration in governance and development.

He noted that chiefs play critical roles in peacebuilding, social mobilisation, and community development, and should therefore be treated as strategic partners rather than ceremonial figures.

“This government does not see chiefs just as ceremonial figures to be consulted occasionally,” he stated.

“We see traditional authorities as strategic partners in governance, peacebuilding, social mobilisation, and development.”

The President expressed appreciation to the chiefs for what he described as their patriotism and constructive engagement, assuring them that the government remains open to continuous dialogue with traditional authorities across the country.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to balanced national development, saying efforts must ensure that progress is not concentrated in urban centres alone.

“Together, let us build a Ghana where development is not concentrated in a few urban centres, but reaches every region, every district, and every community,” he said.

President Mahama called for unity between the government and traditional leadership to build a more inclusive and prosperous nation for future generations.

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