Gov’t to complete 35 Agenda 111 hospitals, court faith-based groups for support – Mahama

President John Mahama

President John Mahama says the government will prioritise the completion of 35 Agenda 111 hospital projects this year as part of efforts to revive and restructure the flagship health infrastructure programme.

He said that although the initiative was ambitious, the decision to begin 111 hospitals simultaneously was not “a very prudent idea,” arguing that a phased approach would have ensured better execution and value for money.

Speaking at the Jubilee House on Friday, May 15, during a courtesy call by the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, the President noted that several of the facilities remain at foundation level, while others were abandoned after mobilisation payments were made to contractors who failed to report to the site.

“At least they should have been phased out. But some at foundation level, even some of them, people took the mobilisation and never went to the site. EOCO is going after them,” he said.

President Mahama disclosed that the government has now reviewed the programme and will focus resources on completing 35 hospitals that are close to completion.

“But what the government has decided is that 35 that were almost near completion, the government this year is going to put money in and continue them and complete them,” he stated.

He added that additional funding will be provided in the next national budget to allow for another batch of hospitals to be completed in subsequent phases.

According to him, the restructuring plan also includes collaboration with faith-based health institutions, which will be encouraged to adopt some of the facilities and support their completion and operation.

“We’re also inviting the faith-based organizations that run hospitals to adopt some of the hospitals that they think they can complete and bring into operation,” the President said.

The Agenda 111 initiative, launched as a major healthcare infrastructure expansion programme, has faced delays and criticism over stalled projects and cost concerns, prompting the government’s renewed focus on phased completion and partnerships.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.