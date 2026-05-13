President Mahama commissions PET Scan facility at Swedish Ghana Medical Centre

President John Mahama has commissioned a state-of-the-art PET Scan facility at the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre in Accra, describing it as a major step towards improving specialist healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Mahama said the advanced diagnostic facility would significantly enhance early cancer detection and treatment in the country while reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for specialist medical services.

According to him, the facility represents an important milestone in Ghana’s quest to build a world-class healthcare system and strengthen medical self-sufficiency.

The President noted that the introduction of the PET Scan technology would not only improve healthcare outcomes for Ghanaians but also position the country as a potential medical hub within the West African sub-region.

He further highlighted the government’s broader commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and social services across the country.

President Mahama announced several interventions currently being pursued in the areas of healthcare, education, and housing, including the construction of new regional hospitals, the installation of additional CAT laboratories, and housing projects for teachers.

He also disclosed that the government’s $300 million STARR-J initiative is aimed at ending the double-track system in senior high schools by 2027.

The President commended the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the management of the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre for what he described as a visionary investment in Ghana’s healthcare sector.

He stressed that quality healthcare delivery, improved teacher welfare, and access to quality education remain central to the country’s national development agenda.

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