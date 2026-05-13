President Mahama commissions PET Scan facility at Swedish Ghana Medical Centre

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has commissioned a state-of-the-art PET Scan facility at the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre in Accra, describing it as a major step towards improving specialist healthcare delivery in Ghana.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Mahama said the advanced diagnostic facility would significantly enhance early cancer detection and treatment in the country while reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for specialist medical services.
According to him, the facility represents an important milestone in Ghana’s quest to build a world-class healthcare system and strengthen medical self-sufficiency.
The President noted that the introduction of the PET Scan technology would not only improve healthcare outcomes for Ghanaians but also position the country as a potential medical hub within the West African sub-region.
He further highlighted the government’s broader commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and social services across the country.
President Mahama announced several interventions currently being pursued in the areas of healthcare, education, and housing, including the construction of new regional hospitals, the installation of additional CAT laboratories, and housing projects for teachers.
He also disclosed that the government’s $300 million STARR-J initiative is aimed at ending the double-track system in senior high schools by 2027.
The President commended the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the management of the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre for what he described as a visionary investment in Ghana’s healthcare sector.
He stressed that quality healthcare delivery, improved teacher welfare, and access to quality education remain central to the country’s national development agenda.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Hostels rejects Rent Commissioner’s comments on Pentagon Hostel charges, demands apology
4 minutes
-
ASAC 2026: Joe Paul and Saminu miss out on podium finish in 100m
4 minutes
-
Kwakye Ofosu questions NPP’s consistency on free speech and judicial criticism
5 minutes
-
NAIMOS hands over 100 seized galamsey pumping machines to NSA for agriculture project
10 minutes
-
Qwecu Large wins episode 7 of Joy Prime’s Beatz and Barz
12 minutes
-
Crime declines in Lawra, but authorities alarmed over case withdrawals and justice delivery
18 minutes
-
“We all deserve a chance” – Adjoa Tee defends influencers on TGMA red carpet
22 minutes
-
Nigerian court sentences ex-power minister Mamman to 75 years in prison for fraud
23 minutes
-
IEA opposes renewal of Gold Fields Tarkwa mining lease, calls for greater Ghanaian ownership
25 minutes
-
Young Ghanaians can now register for up to GH₵500,000 loans under 24-hour economy for start-up businesses
31 minutes
-
Vice President meets York University delegation to deepen academic partnerships
41 minutes
-
Only 32% of Ghanaian salaried workers are able to save due to poor pay – New study
46 minutes
-
Woman isolating on British island in South Pacific after hantavirus contact
50 minutes
-
Adidome SHS cites dilapidated toilet facilities amid candidiasis health concerns
50 minutes
-
Ex-Irish PM Ahern clarifies immigration stance after ‘I worry about Africans’ recording
55 minutes