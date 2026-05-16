Civil Service Council commends Interior Ministry for punctuality, dedication

The Chairman of the Civil Service Council, Dr Lawrence Akanweeke Kannae, has praised the Ministry of Interior for its punctuality and commitment to work, describing these qualities as essential for delivering on the Government’s mandate.

Dr Kannae made the remarks during a familiarisation visit to the Ministry in Accra, highlighting the critical role of time management in all endeavours.

He emphasised that the Civil Service remains the principal vehicle for implementing the Government’s Resetting Agenda.

He added that the Council is committed to supporting ministries to enhance institutional effectiveness and improve service delivery in line with national development goals.

During the visit, the Head of the Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, addressed staff and management, underscoring the Ministry’s crucial role in safeguarding public safety.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh encouraged the Ministry to maintain peace and security at all times, noting that a stable environment is essential for productivity across the public service.

In her welcome address, Mrs Doreen Annan, Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior, expressed gratitude to the Council for the visit, describing it as a demonstration of strong partnership between the Ministry and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service (OHCS).

She stressed that effective collaboration and communication form the foundation of a responsive, efficient, and professional Civil Service.

Mrs Annan assured the Council that the Ministry remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard internal security and deliver efficient, citizen-centred services. She emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to upholding discipline, professionalism, and integrity in all its operations.

The familiarisation visit included presentations on the Ministry’s operations, interactions with management and staff, and discussions on operational challenges and priorities.

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