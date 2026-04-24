Kantanka supports Interior Ministry with motorbikes and TV sets to boost operations

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has received a donation of eight motorbikes and two television sets from Kantanka Automobile Company Limited to support operational activities within the Ministry.

The presentation, held in Accra, forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts to support state institutions in improving efficiency and service delivery in their day-to-day work.

Upon receiving the items, the Minister expressed gratitude to Kantanka Automobile Company Limited for the gesture, noting that the equipment would enhance mobility and strengthen coordination across various departments within the Ministry.

He further assured that the items would be put to proper use in line with the Ministry’s operational priorities, while commending the company for its continued contribution to national development through locally driven initiatives.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.