15 motorbikes seized as NAIMOS targets illegal mining at Eniamoah

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has seized 15 motorbikes during an operation at Eniamoah near Ntoboroso, following intelligence on illegal mining activities along the Offin River.
The exercise, conducted on April 13, 2026, between 1120 and 1730 hours, saw the NAIMOS team from Manso Adubia move to the area after receiving reports of intensified galamsey operations.
Upon arrival at the riverside, the task force observed extensive illegal mining activities taking place directly on the Offin River.
However, the miners fled into the surrounding area upon sighting the approaching officers, abandoning their equipment.
The team subsequently confiscated 15 motorbikes believed to belong to the fleeing miners.
Officials noted that the scale of operations at Eniamoah highlights the growing concentration of illegal mining activities along that stretch of the river.
NAIMOS has indicated that the Blue Water Guards will intensify patrols in the Eniamoah and Ntoboroso areas to sustain enforcement efforts and prevent illegal miners from returning, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the Offin River from further degradation.
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