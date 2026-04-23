Kantanka Automobile donates motorbikes, TV sets to Interior Ministry

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has received a donation of eight motorbikes and two television sets from Kantanka Automobile Company Limited to support the Ministry’s operations.

The presentation forms part of the company’s contribution to strengthening public service delivery within the security sector.

Receiving the items, the Minister expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely support that would enhance the Ministry’s work.

He assured that the equipment would be put to effective use in line with operational priorities.

“This support will go a long way to strengthen our service delivery, and we will ensure that the items are used for their intended purposes,” he said.

Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak also commended Kantanka Automobile Company Limited for its continued commitment to national development, noting that such corporate contributions play an important role in supporting government institutions.

The donation underscores ongoing collaboration between the private sector and government in improving efficiency and service delivery across key public institutions.

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