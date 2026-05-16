Ghana Exits IMF

So after all the shouting, PowerPoint presentations, economic grammar, and “digital transformation” speeches, Ghana has officially exited the IMF bailout programme.

No national kenkey party.

No brass band.

No “away bus” procession.

Just quiet tears from people who once swore heaven and earth that Ghana would NEVER go to the IMF.

One must respectfully ask:

Where are the economic magicians now?

Because Ghanaians vividly remember the confidence with which the previous administration spoke. Under Mahamudu Bawumia as head of the Economic Management Team, we were constantly told the economy was strong.

Very strong.

Strong to the point that anyone who suggested IMF support was treated like a prophet of doom.

Then came the famous declaration from Ken Ofori-Atta:

“We are not going to IMF.”

Ah.

A statement that has now entered Ghana’s Hall of Political Comedy beside classics like “the fundamentals are strong.”

Because not long after, Ghana did not merely go to the IMF — we arrived there like a student returning to school after insulting the headmaster.

Suddenly, all the confidence vanished.

The economic management team became economic mourners.

The cedi was falling like autumn leaves.

Prices in the market changed every hour.

Trotro mates were increasing fares with the speed of breaking news.

Pure water became premium water.

Yet every press conference sounded like motivational speaking:

“We are turning the corner.”

Which corner exactly?

Because many Ghanaians felt the country was moving in circles.

Then came 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama returned to office quietly, calmly, without unnecessary drama. And beside him stood the man many underestimated — Cassiel Ato Forson.

Today, the entire country is asking one question:

How Did Ato Forson Do It?

Because the speed of the turnaround is shocking people.

The man is not noisy.

No daily microphone gymnastics.

No unnecessary English.

No endless economic theories on television.

He simply works.

Inflation begins dropping.

The cedi stabilises.

Reserves increase.

Investor confidence returns.

Credit ratings improve.

And now Ghana exits the IMF programme.

Meanwhile, some NPP communicators are still searching for explanations like students who forgot their textbook at home.

Honestly, Ato is truly FORSON.

The Economic Management team and the governor of the bank of Ghana are also to be commended.

At this point, Ghanaians are beginning to suspect the man has a secret calculator hidden somewhere beneath the Finance Ministry.

Because where exactly is the money coming from for all these Big Push projects?

Roads.

Infrastructure.

Economic stabilisation.

Debt restructuring.

Social interventions.

And all this while maintaining fiscal discipline?

Ei

So all along, was our biggest problem simply leadership?

Because the contrast is becoming too obvious to ignore.

The previous administration behaved like tenants who borrowed money to organise house parties.

This current administration behaves like disciplined landlords balancing accounts quietly behind the scenes.

Even more interesting is the silence from the people who spent years branding themselves as economic geniuses.

Today, the same people are watching Ghana exit IMF with the confusion of football fans whose team promised “comeback” but lost 5-0.

To be fair, no government performs miracles overnight. Ghanaians still face challenges. Prices are still high in some sectors, unemployment remains a concern, and citizens expect even more improvement.

But one thing is becoming difficult to deny: there is now direction, confidence, and seriousness in governance.

And perhaps the funniest part of all this is that the NDC is achieving results quietly.

No excessive propaganda.

No “we have the men.”

No lectures every Tuesday.

Just work.

If this trajectory continues, then the NPP may need more than slogans and documentaries to return to power.

Because elections are not won with old speeches.

They are won with results.

And currently, the results are speaking very loudly.

Very, very loudly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.