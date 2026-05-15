Mahama calls for stronger partnership with traditional leaders in national development

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has called for a deeper, structured partnership between the government and traditional authorities, describing chiefs as indispensable partners in Ghana’s development agenda.
Speaking at the Jubilee House on Friday, May 15, during a courtesy call by the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, the President said traditional leaders must move beyond ceremonial consultations to active collaboration in governance and development delivery.
He commended the chiefs for what he described as a forward-looking engagement, noting that their approach demonstrated “statesmanship, foresight, and an uncommon commitment to partnership in national development.”
“You come not just to make requests, but to extend a hand of partnership to government in successfully administering this country and creating prosperity and progress for our people,” he said.
President Mahama stressed that traditional authorities remain central to governance due to their proximity to communities, deep cultural legitimacy, and longstanding conflict resolution systems.
“For far too long, governments across Africa have underutilised one of the continent’s most enduring institutions, that is, traditional leadership,” he noted, adding that chiefs remain custodians of social cohesion at the community level.
He further argued that no development agenda can succeed without the cooperation of traditional rulers, describing the shift toward structured collaboration as both “timely and necessary.”
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