Ras Opoku plans ‘Smile Festival’ in Ghana

Germany-based Ghanaian reggae musician Ras Opoku is preparing to host a music event dubbed the “Smile Festival” in Ghana later this year as part of efforts to connect more closely with audiences in the country.

Although not yet widely known on the Ghanaian music scene, the singer, songwriter and performer has built a following in parts of Europe through performances in countries including Germany, France, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands.

The planned festival is inspired by his song titled Smile, featured on his latest album, Jah Will Be There, which was recorded in Germany with his band, D’Jah-Nerations, late last year.

According to Ras Opoku, the message of hope and resilience contained in the song motivated him to create a platform that promotes positivity through music.

“The main message in the ‘Smile’ song is that though times may be hard, we can still press on to achieve our intended goals,” he said.

“We can weather any kind of storm with smiles on our faces and determination in our hearts,” he added.

Ghanaian artistes tipped for festival

The musician disclosed that he has already initiated discussions with several Ghanaian performers to participate in the event in Accra.

Among the artistes he mentioned are Queen Asabia, Rocky Dawuni and Bongofari.

“They are performers who have distinguished themselves in their own special ways,” Ras Opoku stated.

“Queen Asabia and her brother are Highlife greats. Rocky is a highly-priced international item, and Bongofari has won fans with his Odo Reggae style. It would be wonderful to team up with them to spread positive messages to our people,” he said.

Music career across Europe

Originally from Offinso in the Ashanti Region, Ras Opoku has lived and worked in Germany for more than 30 years.

Over the years, he has performed at clubs and live music venues across Europe while blending reggae with influences from Highlife, Afrobeat, jazz, rock and traditional Ghanaian rhythms.

His latest album contains 10 tracks performed in English, Twi and Pidgin English.

According to the artiste, the “Smile Festival” is also intended to promote a more accurate representation of Africa through music and cultural exchange.

Ras Opoku, who is sometimes referred to as “The African Teacher” because of his tendency to discuss African history and culture during performances, said he hopes the festival will eventually become a recognised platform on the international live music circuit.

Live performances from the Jah Will Be There album are expected to feature prominently during the festival.

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