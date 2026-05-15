Valeria Adzo Adzatia wins top honour at 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards

Founder of the Smiles of Hope Foundation, Valeria Adzo Adzatia, has been named the Overall Impact Maker of the Year at the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

She was recognised for her outstanding work in supporting amputees through counselling, rehabilitation, and peer mentorship, helping many regain confidence and reintegrate into society with dignity.

Through her foundation, Ms. Adzatia has reached thousands of beneficiaries across Ghana, providing emotional and social support systems that have transformed the lives of persons living with limb loss.

Her initiative focuses on restoring hope and independence among amputees, many of whom often face stigma and social exclusion after their experiences.

The Smiles of Hope Foundation has become a critical support network, offering structured counselling and rehabilitation programmes while also connecting beneficiaries to peers who share similar experiences.

Organisers of the awards described her impact as transformative, noting that her work reflects the spirit of the initiative, which celebrates individuals who are directly improving lives within their communities.

Following her recognition, Madam Adzatia expressed gratitude to JoyNews and The Multimedia Group for highlighting their work, saying the award affirms the importance of their daily efforts in supporting amputees.

“I just want to say thank you to JoyNews for this, the Multimedia platform for this, turning the spotlights on us and what we do. It just means that what we do is indeed a valid vision that we put ourselves on to do every day,” she said.

She described the emotional demands of her work, noting that her team constantly engages with people reliving traumatic experiences while also managing their own emotional toll.

“We wake up every day, go to the bedside of those who are new to what we have worked every day of our lives… you go back home, and you have to just stick it all in one day at a time. And tomorrow you go back again just to make a change in someone’s life,” she said.

Madam Adzatia also paid tribute to her family, particularly her parents, for their support during her journey after becoming an amputee, noting that their encouragement enabled her to continue her education and pursue her purpose.

She further thanked her team, supporters, and families of beneficiaries for embracing their work and allowing them into their lives to provide support and healing.

“To everybody and the people that we always walk to, for opening your doors to us… those are real people who every day struggle with their limb losses,” she said.

She dedicated the award to all persons living with disabilities and encouraged others working in similar spaces to remain committed, adding that their time for recognition would come.

The JoyNews Impact Makers Awards continue to honour Ghanaians who are driving change through selfless service in health, education, social development, and other key sectors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.