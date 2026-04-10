UG Corporate Football League back from the Easter break

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 University of Ghana Corporate Football League returns after a short Easter break.
Game Week 7 brings twenty (20) teams back to the pitch this Friday, April 10, 2026, with kick-off at 5 PM across the UG Sports Stadium and the Warm-Up Pitch.
With the league entering a crucial phase, the standings are tight, and no team can afford to drop points. Every game this Friday carries real weight.
The Main Stadium hosts five (5) Group B games, starting with Wilmar Africa vs. Ghana Airports Company Limited.
National Communications Authority (NCA) vs. Telecel Ghana matchup features contrasting styles that could make for an entertaining experience.
Zenith Bank FC will face the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), while BOST Energies takes on Forestry Commission in the other Group B fixture.
Closing out the group, Lebanese Sports Community faces Union Ghana in what should be a high-energy contest. Both teams will be pushing hard for a win, making this one to keep an eye on.
On the Warm-Up Pitch, Group A has its own set of compelling matchups. Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and University of Ghana (UG) will open the games for week 7.
Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club (GAFOSC) faces Bui Power Authority in what promises to be a tough match. Right after, Ghana Football Association (GFA) lock horns with Stanbic Bank in one of the more anticipated games of the evening.
Ghana National Petroleum Corporate (GNPC) will face Lancaster Accra in a game where both sides will be hoping to build on their recent outings and keep pace with the teams ahead of them.
To close out the night, GOIL takes on Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in what should be a fitting finale, two sides with something to prove and plenty of reason to finish the evening on a high.
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