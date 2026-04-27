Audio By Carbonatix
Wilmar left it late to secure a crucial win, while Ghana Airports Company Limited celebrated their first victory of the season during an eventful Week 9 of the UG Corporate Football League at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday.
Group B fixtures largely ended in stalemates, with several teams cancelling each other out in tightly contested matches.
BOST Energies, however, claimed all three points via a walkover after the Lebanese Sports Community failed to honour their fixture.
The standout moment of the evening came in Wilmar’s clash with Telecel Ghana.
With the match seemingly heading for a goalless draw, Roland A. Mensah stepped up in stoppage time to convert a decisive free-kick, sealing a dramatic 1-0 win.
The result moves Wilmar to within one point of the top spot in Group B.
Elsewhere, the National Communications Authority (NCA) produced a resilient display to hold Union Ghana to a 0-0 draw, despite playing much of the game with 10 men.
Defender Jonathan Siaw was sent off, but NCA held firm to secure a valuable point against a Union side unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage.
BOST Energies’ walkover victory strengthens their position as the group stage approaches a निर्णctive phase.
Ghana Airports Company Limited also made headlines, registering their first win of the campaign after nine matches. Ernest Atta-Awuah scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Zenith Bank FC.
The round concluded with another goalless draw between the Forestry Commission and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).
Despite both sides creating opportunities, neither could find the breakthrough in an otherwise competitive encounter.
Latest Stories
-
Tru-Reset4Growth: Why Ghana must adopt “Big Pushcas” now and revive; The NIB-Nestle Equity Model
3 minutes
-
UGCFL26 WEEK 9: Wilmar snatch late winner as Ghana Airports earn first victory
5 minutes
-
Claire’s closes all 154 stores in UK and Ireland with loss of 1,300 jobs
18 minutes
-
What Is Wrong with Us? When We Build with Pride but Maintain with Neglect
21 minutes
-
Ashanti ECG workers demand reinstatement of transferred managers amid worsening infrastructure concerns
22 minutes
-
Expedite 1,200 MW gas projects in 2026 budget – Energy economist to gov’t
24 minutes
-
Energy economist calls for clear timelines on power restoration
24 minutes
-
Three of six escapees rearrested as police intensify hunt for remaining suspects
25 minutes
-
KNUST’s Dr Linus Labik secures DARA Research grant as APSU 2002 celebrates academic milestone
32 minutes
-
Atuguba allays fears of a Supreme Court ruling annulling all OSP-prosecuted cases
35 minutes