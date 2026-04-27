UGCFL26 WEEK 9: Wilmar snatch late winner as Ghana Airports earn first victory

Wilmar left it late to secure a crucial win, while Ghana Airports Company Limited celebrated their first victory of the season during an eventful Week 9 of the UG Corporate Football League at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday.

Group B fixtures largely ended in stalemates, with several teams cancelling each other out in tightly contested matches.

BOST Energies, however, claimed all three points via a walkover after the Lebanese Sports Community failed to honour their fixture.

The standout moment of the evening came in Wilmar’s clash with Telecel Ghana.

With the match seemingly heading for a goalless draw, Roland A. Mensah stepped up in stoppage time to convert a decisive free-kick, sealing a dramatic 1-0 win.

The result moves Wilmar to within one point of the top spot in Group B.

Elsewhere, the National Communications Authority (NCA) produced a resilient display to hold Union Ghana to a 0-0 draw, despite playing much of the game with 10 men.

Defender Jonathan Siaw was sent off, but NCA held firm to secure a valuable point against a Union side unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

BOST Energies’ walkover victory strengthens their position as the group stage approaches a निर्णctive phase.

Ghana Airports Company Limited also made headlines, registering their first win of the campaign after nine matches. Ernest Atta-Awuah scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Zenith Bank FC.

The round concluded with another goalless draw between the Forestry Commission and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Despite both sides creating opportunities, neither could find the breakthrough in an otherwise competitive encounter.

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