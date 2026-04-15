UG Corporate Football League Week 7: Goals, drama and hat-tricks on display

Match Week 7 in Group B of the University of Ghana (UG) Corporate Football League had everything, clinical finishes, stubborn defending and many more.

Ghana Airports Company Limited got the night off to a rough start, falling 1–3 to a Wilmar side that looked sharp and purposeful throughout.

Eric Okyere opened the scoring for Ghana Airports in the 19th minute, but Wilmar quickly took control of the game.

They made the most of their chances, with goals from Sadick Moro, Ayi Tagoe, and Roland A. Mensah to secure the win.

Telecel were equally impressive, seeing off the National Communications Authority (NCA) 2–0 with a performance that was as controlled as it was confident.

They kept things tight at the back and never allowed NCA to get a foothold in the game. Their number 16 player, G. Addo, made the difference, scoring twice in the 30th and 35th minutes to seal the win. A clean sheet and three points job done.

The night’s most nervy contest came courtesy of National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and Zenith Bank FC, who served up a tense 1–0 affair that could have gone either way.

NPA grabbed the early advantage, with Sarpong Addo finding the net in the 8th minute. It proved to be the decisive moment, as Zenith Bank FC pushed but couldn’t find a way back.

NPA nicked it with that moment of quality, while Zenith Bank FC will feel they left something on the pitch - fine margins, as they say.

BOST Energies and Forestry Commission couldn't be separated, grinding out a 0-0 draw in what was arguably the most tactical game of the evening.

Neither side was willing to take risks, and in the end, both walked away with a point and little to regret.

Union Ghana closed out the night with a strong 3–0 win over the Lebanese Sports Community football team. It was a confident and well-organized performance from start to finish.

Emmanuel Arthur was the standout player, scoring all three goals to complete a brilliant hat-trick and secure the victory for his side.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.