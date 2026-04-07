Ahmed Ibrahim climaxes Easter with call for national sacrifice, fervent prayers

Audio By Carbonatix
Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MLGCRA), has called on all Ghanaians to embrace the values of sacrifice, integrity and collective responsibility in building a stronger and more united nation.
The Minister made the call as he climaxed his Easter engagements with visits to some congregations of the Church of Pentecost in the Sakumono and La Areas of the church, in Accra, on Resurrection Sunday.
A statement made available to the Ghana News Agency said the Minister’s visits formed part of a broader nationwide engagement with Christian communities during the Easter season, aimed at sharing messages of hope, renewal and national cohesion.
Drawing inspiration from the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Minister emphasised that Easter remained a powerful symbol of sacrifice, renewal and transformation.
He urged the Ghanaian citizenry to reflect these virtues in their contributions to national development.
“Just as Christ sacrificed for humanity; we must be prepared to sacrifice for the progress of our nation. Ghana’s development depends on our willingness to put the collective good above personal interest,” he stated.
The Minister placed particular emphasis on the role of the youth, calling for a fundamental shift in mindset toward patriotism, innovation and selflessness.
He urged young people to see themselves as key drivers of national transformation and to actively contribute to building a resilient and prosperous Ghana.
Mr. Ibrahim underscored the importance of empowering women, noting that sustainable national development was intrinsically linked to the progress of women.
He called for greater support and inclusion of women in leadership and development processes, adding that,777 “when women flourish, the nation flourishes.”
He appealed to leaders and citizens across all sectors to uphold the principles of truthfulness, loyalty and justice in the discharge of their duties.
Mr. Ibrahim stressed that ethical leadership and responsible citizenship were indispensable to the country’s growth and stability.
He called for strengthened collaboration between the State and churches, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to Ghana’s development, particularly in the areas of moral upbringing, education and healthcare.
In a deeply moving and spiritually significant moment across all Areas visited, the Minister’s call for national reflection and unity culminated in intense and fervent prayers for Ghana.
Congregations lifted their voices in earnest intercession for the nation, invoking divine guidance, peace and prosperity, with special prayers offered for the President, government officials and all leaders of the country, asking for wisdom, integrity and the courage to take decisions that served the best interests of Ghana.
Mr. Ibrahim expressed profound appreciation to the congregations for responding to the call to prayer, noting that the spiritual support of the Church remained indispensable in the nation’s development journey.
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