Ahmed Ibrahim warns contractors against shoddy work on 24-Hour Economy market projects

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has issued a strong warning to contractors working on the government’s 24-Hour Economy Model Market programme, stating that shoddy work, delays, and disregard for specifications will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The Minister’s warning comes as construction begins on 24-Hour Economy Model Markets in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality and Kukuo in the Tamale South Municipality, under the government’s ongoing Resetting Ghana Tour and decentralised infrastructure agenda.
Ahmed Ibrahim emphasised that the projects are strategic national investments intended to strengthen local economic systems and, therefore, must be executed with strict adherence to quality standards, timelines, and cost controls.
He stressed that the government will not compromise on delivery integrity, as the success of the programme depends on durable and fit-for-purpose infrastructure.
He further indicated that monitoring systems across all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies have been strengthened to ensure strict supervision of contractors and safeguard public resources.
According to him, any contractor who fails to meet agreed standards risks sanctions, including contract termination.
The 24-Hour Economy Model Market programme is being implemented across all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies nationwide, with 16 MMDAs in the Northern Region alone benefiting in the current rollout phase.
The initiative is designed to stimulate continuous economic activity, improve market infrastructure, and expand opportunities for traders, farmers, and small businesses.
The Bimbilla and Kukuo markets form part of the government’s broader decentralised development strategy aimed at improving local commerce, enhancing sanitation conditions, and strengthening rural-urban economic linkages.
The initiative is also anchored in the Accounting to the People Interactive Forum on Local Governance and Decentralisation, a key pillar of the Resetting Ghana Tour focused on transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in governance.
The sod-cutting ceremonies were attended by Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, local government authorities, traditional leaders, traders, youth groups, and members of the respective communities.
Stakeholders welcomed the intervention, describing it as a significant step toward improving livelihoods and expanding economic opportunities at the district level.
Government has reiterated that strict supervision, quality assurance, and performance enforcement will remain central to the implementation of all infrastructure projects under the 24-hour economy programme.
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