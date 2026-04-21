24-hour markets to transform Ghana’s economy, set for completion within two years – Ahmed Ibrahim

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim

The Local Government Minister has said the government’s flagship 24-hour market initiative is expected to become a major economic driver and significantly transform Ghana’s economy within the next two years.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Ahmed Ibrahim, explained that the project is designed to open up the country economically while creating new opportunities for businesses and communities.

According to him, the modern market system will not only boost commerce but also help decongest major cities by relocating trading activities into well-planned spaces with adequate infrastructure.

“The 24-hour markets will create an economic powerhouse and open up Ghana,” he stated.

Mr. Ibrahim noted that the markets are scalable and tailored to meet the growing needs of traders, particularly in areas where modern trading facilities are lacking.

He stressed that many Ghanaian entrepreneurs currently operate without access to structured markets, making the project a timely intervention.

He also raised concerns about land tenure challenges, warning that failure to secure strategic locations for such developments could allow foreign interests to dominate key commercial spaces.

The Minister further urged communities to take ownership of the project and support its implementation to ensure its success.

“With the level of progress so far, people are impressed. Within two years, the markets should be operational,” he assured.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.