University of Governance and Development Bill to be tabled before Parliament – Ahmed Ibrahim 

Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has announced that the government will soon table before Parliament, the University of Governance and Development Bill.

He said the proposed University would have its main campus at Madina in the Greater Accra Region and satellite campuses at Akumadan in the Ashanti Region and Tamale in the Northern Region.

Mr Ibrahim made the disclosure when he took his turn at the Government Accountability Series Press at the Presidency in Accra.

He reiterated that Executive approval had been granted for the disbursement of the University of Governance and Development Bill.

He said when Parliament resumes, the Bill would be tabled before the House for consideration and passage.

“The President has already approved it. It is with the Attorney-General to be drafted in the legal terms, and it will be laid in Parliament in this meeting and will be passed.” Mr Ibrahim said.

“So, Akumadan will get the University, Madina will get the University, and Tamale will get the University of Governance and Development.” The Minister said.

Mr Ibrahim noted that the Government had received the report of a committee on the elevation of some Districts and Municipalities to the level of Municipal Assemblies and Metropolitan Assemblies, respectively.

“We constituted a committee that has brought to us their responses, and the recommendations are with his Presidency, the president.” He stated.

“Some districts will be upgraded to municipal assemblies, and some municipal assemblies will be upgraded into metropolitan status.”

He said to empower assembly members, the Ministry for the first time in the history of local government and decentralisation, had initially budgeted for GH¢100 million for the payment of allowance District Assembly Men/Women year 2025.

Mr Ibrahim said by the time they finished paying the allowance to the assemblies, it was GH¢107 million for 2025.

“The National Decentralisation Policy and strategy is also before cabinet. Tomorrow is Cabinet, and the National Decentralization Policy will be approved tomorrow, and the National Urban Policy will also be approved tomorrow,” he stated.

“As part of efforts to strengthen policy planning and government, the Ministry has finalised and validated the Environmental Sanitation Policy, the National Environmental Strategy and Action Plan.”

He said to deepen Local Governance and Decentralisation; the Ministry reviewed and successfully submitted the revised Urban Policy.

He said the Ministry had also successfully constituted and inaugurated all the Governing Boards of all the key institutions or directorates in the Ministry, such as the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) and Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS).

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