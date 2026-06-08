Olise scores hat-trick as France beat Northern Ireland

In-form winger Michael Olise scored his first international hat-trick to send France to the World Cup with a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland in Lille, in what was Didier Deschamps' home farewell as manager.

In France's final warm-up match before heading to the USA, Olise was the difference as Northern Ireland frustrated the hosts, who had been hoping the pre-match ceremony and fireworks would translate onto the pitch.

But it took 43 minutes for France to make the breakthrough with a scruffy goal. Olise touched home after Ousmane Dembele's effort was deflected into the path of the Bayern Munich winger, who was able to fire into the back of the net.

While there was an element of fortune about the first goal, his second was a superb finish as he thundered the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area four minutes after the restart.

But Michael O'Neill's young side, who started with an average age of 22.6, got a reward for their efforts when Patrick Kelly tucked home from close range after Shea Charles broke into the area in the 64th minute.

But Olise saved his best for last as he curled home from 20 yards with 15 minutes left to put the game beyond doubt.

Kylian Mbappe, chasing the goal that would tie him with Olivier Giroud as France's record goalscorer, had an effort ruled out after Desire Doue had strayed offside in the build-up, and the French captain also missed numerous chances as the wait will go on into the World Cup.

Jamie Donley also had a goal disallowed in first-half stoppage time when Ruairi McConville, who headed the ball across goal for the striker to tap in, was deemed to have pushed Theo Hernandez.

It was an emotional night for the hosts as Deschamps took charge of his final game as France manager on home turf after 14 years in charge, and his focus will now switch to winning a second World Cup as boss.

Les Bleus start their bid for a third World Cup against Senegal in New Jersey on 16 June and also face Iraq and Erling Haaland's Norway in Group I.

Olise stands out in France's star-studded attack

Before kick-off in Lille, the hosts had a ceremony for the World Cup as each player was introduced with a flag and there was a mini fireworks display in the atmospheric Decathlon Arena, which had its roof closed after heavy showers throughout the day in Lille.

While each name was cheered to the rafters when called out, the loudest, by some margin, was for Deschamps as he bid farewell to the home fans.

With the smoke from the fireworks lingering in the stadium as the game kicked off, it was Northern Ireland who settled before France gradually grew into the game.

Mbappe and Desire Doue both had half-chances before Barnsley midfielder Kelly, making only his second international start, fired wide after racing onto Isaac Price's superb through ball.

Chasing Giroud's goal record, Mbappe forced a good save from Pierce Charles before he was flagged offside.

Mbappe went closer still when he tucked home Doue's cross after Tchoumeni had struck the post from the edge of the area. Doue, however, had strayed offside and the goal was disallowed.

While they dominated possession and had a goal ruled out, France's star-studded attack of Mbappe, Dembele, Doue and Olise - who had a combined 97 club goals last season - struggled to click and create many openings.

It was not the performance France had craved after their shock 2-1 defeat by the Ivory Coast on Thursday, but Olise made the difference with a statement performance ahead of the World Cup.

The opening goal was scruffy and summed up their first-half performance, but also showed the stroke of luck a team may need in a major championship.

Doue's cutback was fired towards goal by Dembele and it deflected off the unfortunate Ruairi McConville, which allowed Olise to tuck home.

Olise's second lifted the pressure within the stadium and Mbappe should have added a third, but he scooped over the bar from inside the area. The tension returned when Kelly got Northern Ireland back into the game.

Mbappe's wasted another opportunity from a tight angle as his wait continued, but Olise completed his hat-trick with a stunning strike to get the party started in Lille, and went off to a standing ovation with seven minutes remaining.

Kylian Mbappe is tracked by Northern Ireland captain Trai Hume

Northern Ireland not overawed

While France headed off to the USA with a win, Northern Ireland put on a strong showing, missing out on the World Cup after losing to Italy in their play-off.

The game in Lille had similar traits to that performance as O'Neill's young side held firm before the opening goal turned the game.

But unlike in Italy, NI provided a threat going forward, and Kelly had two chances to open the scoring in the first half, when he fired wide from Price's pass and was later smothered by home shirts in the area.

The defensive performance, which was superbly marshalled by Sunderland's Trai Hume, was all the more impressive given the absence of key players Conor Bradley and Dan Ballard.

Northern Ireland will be back in action in September when they face Georgia, Ukraine and Hungary in the Nations League.

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