Gov’t moves to scrap Middle Belt, Coastal Development Authorities

The government has initiated steps to repeal the laws establishing the Middle Belt Development Authority and the Coastal Development Authority, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has announced.

Mr Ibrahim disclosed this at the Government Accountability Series press briefing in Accra on April 20, 2026.

“We have written to the Attorney-General for the repeal of the Middle Belt and the Coastal Development Authority,” he said.

He explained that the decision forms part of broader reforms in the management of development projects previously handled by the authorities.

“The ministry has also initiated a process to transfer the implementation of all legacy infrastructure projects inherited from the Coastal Development Authority, Northern Development Authority and Middle Belt Development Authority,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim clarified that the Northern Development Authority would not be affected by the move.

“As for the Northern Development Authority, it has been brought under the Office of the President,” he added.

Providing an update on ongoing programmes, the minister said the government had secured a one-year extension for the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, with a new closing date of December 31, 2026.

He reported that 25 markets have been completed under the programme, with 16 still under construction.

Seven out of 10 transport terminals have also been completed, while two lorry parks remain ongoing. Additionally, three urban parks have been completed, with five still under construction.

Mr Ibrahim said 29.9 kilometres of primary and secondary drains have been completed, while 4,644 out of 5,416 street and security lights have been installed.

He added that 1,040 out of 1,553 solid waste collection equipment have been delivered.

On financing, Mr Ibrahim disclosed that $192 million had been disbursed by the World Bank as of February 2026, with $50.2 million yet to be released.

“The remaining fund of approximately $50.2 million is yet to be disbursed,” he said, adding that the funds are expected to support the completion of ongoing projects.

He also provided an update on the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project, noting that 953 out of 1,266 sub-projects have been completed.

Mr Ibrahim said the initiative has created economic opportunities for 28,107 people, including 2,786 unskilled labourers, 3,693 skilled labourers and 21,628 members of beneficiary groups.

“In addition, 810 common interest groups were supported with livelihood grants amounting to GH¢15,923,780,” he said.

He added that 2,786 community workers had received a total of GH¢2,884,150 under the programme.

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