Ahmed Ibrahim urges Ghanaians to reflect Easter values in nation-building

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has encouraged Ghanaians to draw inspiration from the message of Easter and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Addressing congregants at the Easter Convention of the Church of Pentecost, Sakumono Area, he emphasised that the country’s progress depends on collective responsibility rather than individual effort.

He explained that the resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolises renewal, hope, and transformation, urging Christians to reflect these values in their everyday lives through integrity, accountability, and responsible behaviour in their communities and workplaces.

Mr Ibrahim further called on both Christians and the wider public to live out the principles of the Easter season, stressing that embracing these virtues is key to building a better and more united Ghana.

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