Mason sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for defiling a 4-year-old girl

Ebenezer Birikwai

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced Ebenezer Birikwai, a 23-year-old mason, also known as "Immortal", to 15 years in prison with hard labour for defiling a four-year-old girl.

Birikwai, who was in court for the first time on Monday, April 20, after his arrest on the same day of the incident on April 16, 2026, at Manso Afedie, was slapped with the sentence when he pleaded guilty to the charges of defilement of a child under 16 years, contrary to section 101 of the Criminal Code 1960, Act 29, and other offences Act as amended by Act 554 Section 11.

According to the facts presented to the court presided over by His Honour Isaac Apeatu, the incident happened at about 12:00 pm when the victim was playing with her friends in a corridor. Birikwai, who was passing by, approached the children and used his mobile phone to distract the older children with games on the phone.

While the other children were busily occupied with the device, Birikwai sat on a bench, placed the four-year-old victim on his laps, and sexually assaulted her.

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum told the court the assault was interrupted when the victim’s aunt, who was passing by, noticed a distressing change in the child’s facial expression.

Upon pulling the child away from Birikwai, she discovered the accused in a half-naked state with his shorts pulled down with his manhood also erected.

Police say the aunt also found white fluid oozing out of the convict's penis and found the same fluid on the victim's thighs.

She immediately raised an alarm, which attracted a crowd, including the victim’s mother. The Unit Committee Chairman for the town intervened and contacted the Manso Adubia police, who arrived in time to rescue Birikwai from a potential mob action.

Following his arrest, the case was handed over to the police's Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

A police medical report form was issued for the victim, who was later examined by Dr. (Mrs.) Patience S. Marfo at St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital in Agroyesum. The medical findings confirmed the assault, noting an "opened broken hymen".

Birikwai was subsequently charged with the offence of defilement.

After the court proceedings, the presiding judge handed down the 15-year custodial sentence, emphasising the gravity of the crime committed against a vulnerable minor.

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