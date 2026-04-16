Court remands Pastor Love over alleged car theft

Audio By Carbonatix
An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 54-year-old pastor for allegedly stealing a Honda Civic valued at GH¢180,000.
Pastor Hammond Love has also been charged with forging documents covering the vehicle.
He has denied both allegations.
Police Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo told the Court that the complainant, Mr Daniel Baidoo, a businessman at SCC Weija, was introduced to Pastor Love at Weija in October 2025.
During a conversation, Pastor Love claimed he dealt in cars and persuaded the Baidoo to swap his Honda Civic and GH¢30,000 for a Range Rover.
On November 7, 2025, Pastor Love and two others forcibly took the Range Rover from Baidoo.
Investigations later revealed that Pastor Love forged documents for the Honda Civic and sold it for GH¢150,000.
In his caution statement, Pastor Love admitted the offence and promised to resolve the matter but failed.
He was subsequently arraigned and remanded for two weeks.
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