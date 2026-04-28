Court grants bail in jewellery heist case 

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to four persons standing trial over an alleged GH¢2 million jewellery robbery.

The accused are Musa Abdul Aziz Mamoud, also known as Justin Major Lamar, a 34-year-old stock trader and foreign national; Donatus Kwame Donkor, a 37-year-old carpenter; Edgar Donkor, a fashion designer; and Louis Edem Agbekey, a 46-year-old goldsmith.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Haligah, prosecuting before the court presided over by Emmanuella Sarah Asmah, said the complainant was Theresa Roselyn Poku Akomeah, a trader based in Accra.

Mamoud and Donatus Donkor have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, while Mamoud faces an additional charge of causing unlawful damage.

Edgar Donkor, Agbekey and Clement Baffour, a 39-year-old gold dealer currently at large, have been charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

All the accused persons, except Baffour, pleaded not guilty.

Police said efforts were underway to contact Baffour to appear before the court.

The court admitted Mamoud, Donatus Kwame Donkor, and Edgar Donkor to bail in the sum of GH¢2 million each, with three sureties, two of whom must be justified with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

They are to deposit their passports and Ghana Cards with the court registry and report to the Police every Monday.

Agbekey was granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with three sureties, two of whom are to be justified with landed property within the jurisdiction, and is also to report to the Police every Monday.

The case has been adjourned to May 28, 2026.

The prosecution said on April 26, 2025, Mamoud and Donatus Donkor allegedly attacked Berma Jewellery Shop at Westlands, Accra, where they assaulted a security guard and a sales assistant with a hammer and pepper spray and made away with gold jewellery valued at GH¢2 million.

Following the incident, the complainant petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, leading to investigations and subsequent arrests.

Mamoud was arrested on March 24, 2026, based on intelligence gathered by the Police.

A search at his residence revealed two black masks, a hammer, pepper spray, a toy gun, a crash helmet, assorted jewellery, a gold detector and a gold weighing scale.

During interrogation, Mamoud allegedly mentioned Edgar Donkor as the person who usually sold the stolen items.

Edgar Donkor was subsequently arrested, and a search at his residence at Oyarifa led to the retrieval of three jewellery boxes containing assorted jewellery and wristwatches, as well as a drone.

On March 26, 2026, Donatus Donkor was arrested at his residence in Osu, where Police retrieved a Honda Jungle motorbike with registration number M-22-GW 3417, said to have been used in the robbery.

Agbekey was arrested on April 7, 2026, for allegedly receiving stolen jewellery.

Investigations revealed that Mamoud was captured on CCTV footage at the shop wearing an ash pullover, brown trousers, ash gloves and a black mask, armed with a hammer and pepper spray.

Donatus Donkor was also seen wearing blue jeans, an ash pullover, a black backpack and white sneakers, riding a Honda motorbike with registration number M-22-GW 3417 and wearing a cream helmet.

The prosecution said Donatus Donkor arrived first and engaged the security guard, after which Mamoud forced his way into the shop, sprayed the guard and a sales assistant with pepper spray, damaged a glass showcase with a hammer and took about one kilogramme of 18-carat gold jewellery valued at GH¢2 million.

Donatus Donkor allegedly took additional jewellery and fled on the motorbike, while Mamoud escaped on foot.

“Further investigations revealed that Mamoud and Donatus Kwame Donkor, after their robberies, melted some of the gold jewellery into gold bars and gave the same to Edgar Donkor, the person who helps them sell such items,” the prosecution told the court.

The prosecution said that in June and July 2025, Edgar Donkor sent gold weighing 42.5 grammes, valued at GH¢40,375, and 82.5 grammes, valued at GH¢78,375, to Agbekey, who allegedly sold the items to Baffour at his gold shop at Adabraka.

Agbekey and Baffour were arrested on March 7 and 8, 2026, respectively, for allegedly receiving the stolen gold.

On March 30, 2026, an identification parade was conducted, during which a witness identified Mamoud and Donatus Kwame Donkor as the persons who carried out the attack.

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