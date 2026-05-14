Movies

Big Ghun, Doreen Avio to hold Scarlett Unveiled auditions on May 23

Source: Joy Entertainment   
  14 May 2026 12:38pm
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Accra’s creative industry is gearing up for one of the most ambitious film projects in recent Ghanaian cinema as award-winning filmmaker Big Ghun and acclaimed media personality and producer Doreen Avio officially open auditions for their upcoming feature film, Scarlett Unveiled.

The highly anticipated auditions will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 8am to 7pm at MCB Studios, Lapaz Tabora, with actors of all ages invited to participate.

Presented by PB Studios Africa, Scarlett Unveiled is a bold and emotionally charged Ghanaian creative project expected to resonate strongly with young audiences in Ghana and across the diaspora.

The production is being developed in collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana, which is supporting the project’s executive launch. Renowned textile brand Woodin has also come on board as the official clothing partner, while MCB Studios is serving as a support partner for the audition process.

According to Big Ghun, known for directing internationally recognised projects such as Koro (One)Leaked and Vibes the MovieScarlett Unveiled is designed to become a landmark cultural production that will travel from cinema screens to schools and global platforms.

Producer Doreen Avio, one of Ghana’s most respected media personalities and event hosts, said the project aims to discover both established and emerging actors who can bring authenticity and emotional depth to the story.

“This is more than an audition,” the producers say. “It is an opportunity for talented individuals to become part of a one of a kind Ghanaian story with the potential to inspire audiences around the world.”

Interested participants are encouraged to come along with a passport-sized photograph and be prepared to showcase their talent and confidence before the casting team.

For enquiries, interested actors and stakeholders can contact 020 297 9559.

With an award-winning creative team, respected institutional partners and a story rooted in truth and transformation, Scarlett Unveiled is shaping up to become one of Ghana’s most significant cinematic undertakings in the coming year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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