CSOs petition NTC over alleged teacher–student altercation at Nyinahin SHS

A coalition of 11 civil society organisations working across education, child rights, gender equality, peace and security, and social accountability has petitioned the National Teaching Council (NTC) over an alleged physical altercation involving a teacher and a student at Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

According to a press release issued on Monday, June 15, the incident involves Mr Eric Buenortey Akpafio, a teacher at the school, and a female final-year student.

It was reportedly captured in a viral video circulating online and has generated significant public concern, prompting calls for regulatory scrutiny.

The petitioners state that the matter has “generated widespread public concern” and argue that it raises fundamental questions about professional conduct within the teaching profession.

In their submission, the coalition emphasised that “these matters fall within the statutory mandate of the NTC as the body responsible for teacher licensing, professional regulation, standards enforcement and disciplinary accountability.”

According to the organisations, the incident extends beyond an isolated confrontation and speaks to wider concerns about safeguarding and trust in the education system.

They warned that “the incident, among others, raises serious concerns about professional conduct and public confidence in the teaching profession.”

The groups insist that teacher conduct must remain aligned with professional and ethical standards, particularly in environments involving minors and vulnerable learners.

The petition is anchored in several legal and regulatory frameworks guiding teacher conduct in Ghana.

These include the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), which mandates the NTC to oversee teacher licensing, professional conduct, and disciplinary procedures.

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It also cites the National Teachers’ Standards (2017), which require teachers to “uphold professional ethics, protect the safety and dignity of learners, maintain safe and inclusive learning environments, and apply non-violent, positive and child-centred behaviour management approaches".

Additionally, the coalition referenced the broader safeguarding responsibilities of the education system, which require that schools remain “safe spaces for teaching, learning and development".

The civil society groups are calling for a full-scale inquiry into the incident.

They have formally requested the NTC to “investigate and determine professional misconduct through a full professional inquiry into the alleged conduct of the teacher and determine whether it constitutes a breach of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020, the National Teachers’ Standards, and any applicable professional or safeguarding obligations.”

They further urged the Council to assess the teacher’s suitability to remain in the profession, stating the need to “determine fitness to practise by assessing the teacher’s fitness to practise, particularly in relation to ethical conduct, learner protection, professional judgement, and the duty of care imposed on teachers to maintain a safe learning environment".

Where wrongdoing is established, the organisations insist that “appropriate disciplinary sanctions” should be applied in accordance with law and established professional procedures.

The petition also stresses the importance of transparency in disciplinary processes. The organisations are urging the NTC to ensure that “the outcome of the investigation and any disciplinary process is communicated publicly and timeously to strengthen public confidence in teacher regulation and safeguarding accountability".

Beyond the specific case, they are calling for systemic improvements in teacher training and conduct, particularly around discipline management in schools.

They want the Council to “reinforce safeguarding compliance across the teaching profession by educating teachers of their professional obligation to prioritise non-violent, child-centred and de-escalatory approaches in managing school discipline".

The coalition concluded by expressing confidence in the regulator’s mandate.

“We trust that the NTC will treat this petition with the urgency and seriousness it warrants, in the interest of protecting learners, upholding professional standards and preserving the integrity of the teaching profession,” the statement concluded.

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