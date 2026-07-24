NTC releases registration modalities for 2026 GTLE 2

Level 400 teacher trainees across Ghana's 49 public Colleges of Education and resit candidates have been advised to prepare for the 2026 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE 2) following the release of the official indexing and registration modalities by the National Teaching Council (NTC).

The announcement sets out the registration timetable, examination dates, approved fees and essential requirements that candidates must meet before sitting the professional examination, which is a key requirement for teacher certification in Ghana.

The Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG), in a statement issued on Friday, July 24, urged all eligible candidates to familiarise themselves with the registration procedures and complete the process within the stipulated period, warning that no extension would be granted.

According to the modalities released by the National Teaching Council, registration for the 2026 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination will begin on August 1 and close on August 21.

Candidates are expected to complete every stage of the online registration process before the deadline, as the Council has indicated that late applications will not be accepted.

The examination itself is scheduled to take place from 14 to 16 September 2026, giving candidates just over three weeks after the close of registration to make their final preparations.

The NTC has also announced the approved fees for candidates sitting the examination.

Fresh candidates writing all three papers will pay an examination fee of GH₵450.00, in addition to an indexing fee of GH₵50.00, which applies only to first-time candidates.

Meanwhile, candidates rewriting one or more papers will pay according to the number of subjects they intend to resit:

One paper: GH₵150.00

GH₵150.00 Two papers: GH₵210.00

GH₵210.00 Three papers: GH₵385.00

The differentiated fee structure is intended to ensure that resit candidates only pay for the papers they are required to rewrite.

The Council has outlined several mandatory requirements that candidates must fulfil during the registration process.

Fresh candidates are required to verify their personal details on the NTC Indexing Portal before making any payment. This verification process is intended to ensure that candidate information is accurate and properly captured before registration is completed.

Candidates must also upload a recent passport-sized photograph during registration. The NTC has emphasised that once the photograph has been submitted, it cannot be changed, making it important for applicants to upload the correct image from the outset.

In addition, all candidates have been advised to safeguard their PIN and Serial Number, as these credentials will be required to access examination results and other related services after the examination.

The National Teaching Council has reiterated that registration must be completed within the official registration period.

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