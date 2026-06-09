Sam George stresses link between digital infrastructure and press freedom

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has underscored the importance of digital infrastructure in safeguarding press freedom and strengthening democratic governance in Ghana.

Speaking in his capacity as sector minister, he said the internet has effectively become the modern equivalent of the traditional printing press, making digital access and connectivity central to protecting free expression in today’s information age.

According to him, just as press freedom was secured through years of struggle and sacrifice, digital freedom must also be consciously protected and promoted through deliberate policy choices and sustained investment in infrastructure.

Mr George further noted that government investments in broadband expansion and digital literacy should not be viewed solely as economic interventions but as democratic imperatives that empower citizens with access to reliable information.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration with the media, stressing that open engagement, regular press briefings, and transparent communication are essential obligations of governance, not optional gestures.

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