Sam George calls on corporate Ghana to back One Million Coders Programme

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has called on corporate Ghana to partner with the government in building a digitally skilled workforce through the One Million Coders Programme.

He urged technology companies, telecommunications operators, financial institutions and other private sector organisations to support the initiative by providing internships, mentorship, scholarships, equipment and employment opportunities for beneficiaries.

According to the Minister, businesses stand to benefit directly from the pool of digitally skilled professionals being developed under the programme, stressing that strong public-private collaboration is essential to meeting the country's digital transformation agenda.

Mr George said the government's ambition of training one million Ghanaians in digital skills can only be achieved through sustained collaboration among government, academia and industry.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Google, MTN, Telecel, Huawei and other partner agencies for supporting the implementation of the initiative.

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