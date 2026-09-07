One million coders programme records 141,954 registrations, 27,782 active learners

Audio By Carbonatix
The government’s One Million Coders Programme has recorded 141,954 registered accounts, with 27,782 learners actively engaged in training as of August 2, 2026.
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the programme had also recorded 5,812 course completions as the government intensifies efforts to equip young Ghanaians with skills needed in the digital economy.
Speaking on Monday, September 7, at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House in Accra, Mr George said cybersecurity was the most popular area of study, attracting 8,570 learners, followed by data analytics, artificial intelligence and project management.
“Our One Million Coders Programme has become a genuine national movement,” he said.
He said 24,394 learners were pursuing self-paced training, while another 6,050 required centre-based support. The programme had also recorded 11,683 cumulative attendances across 118 reporting centres between June 1 and August 15.
Mr George disclosed that the Ministry had signed Memoranda of Understanding with 11 universities, including the University of Ghana, KNUST, UENR, GCTU and UCC, to embed digital certifications into degree and diploma programmes.
He said government was also working with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to expand foundational digital skills training for students aged between 13 and 19.
On artificial intelligence, Mr George said Cabinet had approved Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2035, while 240 civil servants had already received AI literacy training.
He said the Ministry would, by December, extend AI capacity-building to 50 Digital Champions as well as Chief Directors and Directors across the Civil Service, while finalising a National AI Delivery Framework with milestones through to 2035.
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