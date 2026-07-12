Okyenhene urges universities to prioritise innovation and entrepreneurship in graduate training

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has challenged universities to move beyond the traditional role of awarding academic qualifications and focus on preparing graduates with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

According to him, higher education institutions must review their programmes to ensure they are producing individuals capable of creating opportunities, solving societal challenges and contributing meaningfully to economic development rather than relying solely on existing job opportunities.

He made the call at the investiture ceremony of Professor Eric Kwasi Ofori as the Vice-Chancellor of Garden City University, held alongside the institution’s 18th Congregation, where he served as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Okyenhene noted that developments in technology, artificial intelligence, climate change, healthcare and global labour trends have changed the expectations placed on universities, making innovation, research and entrepreneurship essential components of modern education.

He argued that Africa’s ability to compete economically will depend on whether its educational systems can produce graduates who possess critical thinking skills, creativity and the capacity to develop solutions to real-life problems.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin observed that although many young people have entrepreneurial ambitions and the ability to establish businesses, challenges within the business environment often prevent them from transforming ideas into sustainable ventures.

He called for stronger support systems that will enable young graduates to pursue entrepreneurship and expand their businesses, stressing that job creation must become a key objective of higher education.

The Okyenhene further reiterated his belief that education remains one of the most valuable investments any society can make, adding that developing the knowledge and skills of citizens is fundamental to achieving lasting national progress.

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