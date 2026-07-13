Full tribute: Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin mourns passing of Ya-Na Abukari II

Audio By Carbonatix
The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the news of the passing of Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon.
Ya-Na Abukari II was a towering symbol of peace, unity and statesmanship. His reign brought to a close one of the most painful chapters in the history of Northern Ghana through the amicable resolution of the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy crisis. His leadership demonstrated that dialogue, reconciliation and mutual respect remain the surest foundations for lasting peace.
He was the epitome of tolerance, wisdom and compassion. These rare qualities enabled him to redefine traditional leadership as a powerful instrument for national cohesion and development. His influence extended far beyond the borders of Dagbon as he worked closely with traditional authorities across Ghana to build consensus on matters of national importance and promote harmony among the country's diverse communities.
Okyeman remains eternally grateful for his years of friendship, engagement and invaluable counsel. Osagyefuo recalls with gratitude Ya-Na Abukari II's acceptance of the invitation to serve as Special Guest of Honour during the celebration marking the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool. On that memorable occasion, the late King passionately advocated reforms to the Council of State to ensure greater participation by traditional authorities in the governance of the nation.
His passing is a tremendous loss to Ghana. Okyeman has lost a cherished brother, a respected father figure and a trusted friend. His legacy of peace, reconciliation and visionary leadership will continue to inspire generations yet unborn.
On behalf of the Chiefs and people of Okyeman, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin extends his deepest condolences to the Royal Family of Dagbon, the Gates of Dagbon, the Chiefs and people of the Kingdom, and all Ghanaians who mourn this irreplaceable loss.
The greatest tribute that can be paid to the memory of Ya-Na Abukari II is to preserve the peace, unity and reconciliation that he tirelessly championed throughout his life. May his enduring example continue to guide Dagbon, Okyeman and all traditional areas in Ghana as they work together for the progress and prosperity of the nation.
May the soul of Ya-Na Abukari II rest in perfect peace.
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