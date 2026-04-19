Aduana family rejects ‘breakaway’ claim, reaffirms loyalty to Okyenhene

The principal elders and kingmakers of the Aduana family in Etwereso and Osenase have urged family members at home and abroad, as well as all Ghanaians, to disregard what they describe as a purported breakaway by the Odau group from the Akyem Abuakwa State.

At a press conference held in Etwereso and addressed by the Head of the Aduana family in Osenase, Opanyin Kwabena Aniagyei, the family reaffirmed its “unbridled allegiance” to the Ofori Panin Stool and its occupant, the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Members of the family displayed placards with inscriptions including: “OKYEMAN TEASE”, “ODAUMAN IS NOT FOR AYEBIAHWE”, “OKYENHENE IS OUR OVERLORD”, “OSEI AFRIFA IS AN IMPOSTOR”, “OSEI AFRIFA; GO BACK TO ASANTE JUASO”, “ETWERESO IS STILL PART OF AKYEM ABUAKWA”, and “OUR ANCESTORS SERVED THE OFORI PANIN STOOL; SO SHALL WE”.

The family described an earlier press conference held by a section of individuals in Etwereso—whom they claim are mostly not from Akyem, as fraudulent. The group had reportedly declared Odau an independent state or traditional council.

According to the elders, the spokesperson who made the declaration, one Osei Afrifa, is not a member of the Aduana family.

“We have heard and watched with dismay the statement and video authored by a certain spokesperson for the Aduana family, one Osei Afrifa, declaring a breakaway and independence of the Odau group from Akyem Abuakwa,” Opanyin Aniagyei said.

“Their declaration is fraudulent. That guy is an imposter. Osei Afrifa is from Asante Juaso, and he is not a member or an elder of the Aduana family.

"He does not belong to our family, neither in Osenase nor Etwereso. So how can someone come from Juaso to declare a breakaway for us? He is an impersonator, and we shall take steps to deal with him as the law requires.”

The family further alleged that Mr Afrifa is being used to create division.

“Our information is that this Osei Afrifa is the Nkosuohene at Asante Juaso. He is not a member of our family, but Ayebiahwe installed him as his Twafohene and is using him to sow seeds of hatred and division between the Asante and Akyem people,” the family said.

“How can someone come from Asante Juaso to create division among us? We assure him that he will never succeed.”

Opanyin Aniagyei added that the Aduana family in Osenase and Etwereso dissociates itself from what he described as “divisive and treasonable action” against Okyeman, stressing their commitment to longstanding traditions.

“It is important to correct the distortion of our time-tested history that Odau predates Akyem Abuakwa. This assertion is false and must be corrected,” he said.

“Akyem Abuakwa existed in the 1300s, centuries before Odau came. The Odau group sought refuge in Akyem Abuakwa following Asante retribution.

"We fled from Asuminya and were settled by the Okyenhene in various areas within Akyem Abuakwa, including Banka, Chia, Boadua, and Pramkese, where we provided intelligence for the Akyem army. These are historical facts and are verifiable.”

The family stated that its allegiance remains firmly with the Okyenhene.

“From time immemorial, our stool and allegiance have been subordinate to the Ofori Panin Stool. No chief, however loud his voice or bold his declarations, can sever what custom and ancestry have bound together over the centuries,” the statement said.

“We hereby state in no uncertain terms that we have never given our consent to any breakaway from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council under the leadership of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and we never shall.”

Opanyin Aniagyei also indicated that the family will soon decide on the fate of the Etweresohene over what they described as his “treasonable conduct”.

“This action by Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe would have led to war in the olden days,” he said.

“Today, we rely on diplomacy, law, customs, and tradition to resolve such matters, and we shall use the same process to bring finality to this issue.”

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