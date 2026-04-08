Chiefs, queen mothers and principal elders of Odau group denounce ‘rebellious Etweresohene’, pledges allegiance to Okyenhene

Chiefs, queen mothers, and principal elders of the Odau group under the Benkum Division of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern region, have distanced themselves from a purported rebellious action taken by the Chief of Etwereso, who also doubles as the leader of the Odau Group, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, against the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The chiefs, queen mothers, and principal elders of Buadua, Kwae, Banka, Ahweamu, Subi, Mmronam, Adubease, Chia, Odumase, Pramkese, and Osenase, among others, condemned public statements made against the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

“We have heard and watched with dismay the statements and videos issued by the Chief of Etwereso denying Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin as his Overlord. We wish to make it abundantly clear that we reject those statements entirely. The Okyenhene is our Overlord.

"He has been the Overlord of our fathers, and he remains the Overlord of us and our children yet unborn. Any chief who denies this truth denies the very foundation upon which our chieftaincy stands and must face the consequences,” said Barima Amo Gyabi, Ahweamuhene.

The Etwereso Chief had earlier stated that Etwereso was never conquered by Akyem but had voluntarily joined Okyeman.

He added that he would no longer pledge allegiance to the Okyenhene if he is not allowed to install his preferred candidate as the Osenasehene.

Following this pronouncement, the principal elders of Odau, at a meeting with the Akyem Abuakwa State Standing Committee held at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, distanced themselves from the action.

“We wish to state clearly and without any ambiguity that our allegiance remains solely and wholly with His Majesty Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene and rightful Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa. From time immemorial, our stools and allegiance have been subordinate to the Ofori Panin Stool.

"No chief, however loud his voice or bold his declarations, can sever what custom and ancestry have joined together over centuries. We state in no uncertain terms that we have never given our consent to any breakaway from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, and we never shall,” Barima Amo Gyabi added.

The Chief of Pramkese, Barima Kwasi Frimpong, also rejected claims by the Etwereso chief that Etwereso is an independent kingdom.

“We completely and publicly denounce the declaration of an ‘Odau Kingdom’ by the Chief of Etwereso. We know of no such kingdom in the history of our land. Our towns are not and shall never be part of any newly invented paramountcy.

"If the Chief of Etwereso wishes to pursue this path alone, that is a matter between him and his conscience. But he does not speak for us and does not represent us. He has no authority to place our towns under any flag other than that of Okyeman,” he stated.

They called for calm to prevail in the Osenase chieftaincy matter and expressed confidence in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council to handle the issue.

“While we strongly denounce the actions of the Chief of Etwereso, we are not warmongers. We call on all parties to remain calm. We believe the rightful place for this matter is before the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and the appropriate judicial committees, not in the court of public opinion, social media, or self-declared kingdoms. We call on the Chief of Etwereso to retract his statements and return to the path of custom, respect, and lawful procedure,” Barima Kwasi Frimpong added.

Bankahemaa and stool elders signing the resolution

In a resolution signed by Bankahemaa Obaapanin Anima Fremo, Barima Kwasi Frimpong II (Pramkesehene), Regent of Osenase Nana Asafo Agyei, Buaduahene Barima Kwasi Agyakwa, Subihene Barima Amoah Bosompem III, Kwaehene Barima Kwaku Amankwa III, Ahweamuhene Barima Kwaku Amo Gyabi, Queenmother of Chia Obaapanin Ntiamoah Buadua, and Abusuapanin Addo Dankwa, the group reaffirmed their unwavering loyalty to the Ofori Panin Stool and called on the Okyenhene to accept their resolution.

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