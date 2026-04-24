Akyem Abuakwa State Council declares Etweresohene persona non grata at all palaces in Okyeman

The Akyem Abuakwa State Council has declared the Etweresohene, Nana Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, persona non grata in all Palaces within the Akyem Abuakwa State.

He has also been banned from attending all customary activities, including funerals and state functions organised under the auspices of the Akyem Abuakwa State.

The ban does not include participation in and attendance at statutory duties.

The State Council of Akyem Abuakwa, in response to the Etweresohene's intransigent conduct, unanimously took this decision in an emergency meeting held at the Ofori Panin Fie on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Kyebi.

"Every father will accept a prodigal son, but what every father will not accept is a coup d'etarist. That will not happen. Okyeman has never run away from any battle; we fought several battles and were never defeated.

"The Royal Aduana family of Osenase and Etwereso should provide a royal who is ready to work with the Ofori Panin Fie, and we shall welcome him," Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin noted.

The decision of the Council is premised on a secessionist and treasonable conduct leading to the stripping of his Daasebre title and his failure to honour an invitation from Nananom to answer to his actions.

"On the 10th day of April 2026, you disrespected summons to appear before His Royal Majesty the Okyenhene and Nananom of the Standing Committee with a 14-day medical excuse duty only to resurface with a rented coterie of people at Etwereso, where you announced a failed secessionist decision which has been denounced by your Aduana Royal Family, Nananom and Principal Stool Elders within the Odau Group' Okyeame Antwi Boasiako Sekyere," Okyenhene Kyeame noted in a statement on behalf of the council.

The State Council says, the Etweresohene is noted to deliberately disrespect summons of the Standing Committee and continue to act in aberration of custom by refusing the sacred ritual invitation which symbolises the authority of the Okyenhene.

"You have deliberately denied yourself the opportunity offered to explain your uncustomary and treasonable conduct. We are communicating by this letter to the Stool Elders of the Aduana Royal family of Osenase and Etwereso for their necessary action," State Council said.

"In consequence of the above, you are declared persona non grata in all palaces of the over 940 towns, villages, and settlements in Akyem Abuakwa. To give customary validity to the above, Nananom has further decided that any chief who violates these orders would have acted in aberration of his oral and written oath, and will, in consequence, suffer the penalty for it."

The Akyem Abuakwa State Council hinted that Nananom, in the spirit of forbearance and unity, have had to tolerate the fundamental customary breaches and disregard attendant with Ofosu Kwabi's unruly conduct.

"The above decision comes with the fact that the State Council of the Akyem Abuakwa State has come with the difficult terms of its responsibility to protect the public peace, the unity of Okyeman, the sanctity of the Ofori Panin Stool, and uphold the dignity of traditional authority, and is no longer capable of affording the tolerance of your failed secessionist and uncustomary behaviour."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.