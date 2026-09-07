Kenya minister warns foreigners against ‘misusing’ visas to trade

Kenya's trade ministry has warned foreign nationals that visa-free entry into the country does not grant them the right to work, as the government vows to shut down unlicensed small businesses run by foreigners.

President William Ruto had set today as the deadline for foreigners operating small-scale businesses to cease work.

Ahead of the move, the Burundian embassy in Kenya said it would offer emergency free travel documents to its citizens willing to go back home, amid reports of the mistreatment of Burundians.

It is unclear how many foreign nationals are involved in small-scale trading or how many would be affected by the crackdown.

In a statement, the trade ministry said there was a "deliberate misuse of visa applications by some visitors", adding that some entered Kenya as investors or tourists but then got involved in business activities in breach of their declared status.

"Owing to the high number of foreigners involved in the retail and local trade sectors, there is therefore a need to align their activities and ensure compliance with work permit provisions," Trade Minister Lee Kinyanjui said.

Last week, Ruto said that Kenya remained open to foreign investment, but it could not be "that a person comes from China or elsewhere to be a hawker or open a small shop".

He argued that investors should create jobs and expand production rather than compete with Kenyans in small businesses.

Ruto's comments sparked mixed reactions, with some critics describing them as a populist move that risked stoking xenophobia. Government officials deny the allegation.

Burundi's Foreign Affairs Minister Edouard Bizimana said in a post on X that "Kenyans in Burundi were living peacefully but if the hate speech against Burundi continues things will certainty change".

"Kenya government is responsible for the lives of Burundians living in Kenya," he added.

Bizimana's post followed an urgent meeting he held with representatives of the East African Community (EAC), an eight-member bloc which promotes economic integration in the region.

Both Kenya and Burundi are part of the group. Kenyan representatives attended the meeting called by Bizimana in Burundi.

Bizimana said he had asked the Kenyan ambassador to convey to his government Burundi's concerns and to ensure that no Burundian was subjected to abuse.

On Sunday, a top official in Kenya's foreign affairs ministry said foreigners, with the required documentation, including "work permits and licences", could continue their activities.

"Burundian nationals and all East Africans - and Africans for that matter - are free to live in Kenya as long as they conduct their businesses or work according to the requirements of our laws, Permanent Secretary Korir Sing'oei said.

The government's clarification, however, did little to ease concerns among some foreign traders.

Alexis Ntinanirwa, the head of the Association of Burundians living in Kenya, told the BBC Great Lakes service that he was unhappy with Ruto's decision, but was urging Burundians to remain patient.

He warned that the issue could have wider regional consequences because Kenyans are also involved in small-scale businesses in other East African countries.

"This issue is not only going to cause problems for Burundians working in Kenya, but it is also going to cause problems in the region because there are also Kenyans doing these small jobs in our countries in Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda."

Ntinanirwa advised Burundians involved in hawking and other small businesses to avoid confrontation with police.

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