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Check out 41 countries Ghanaians can visit without a visa on ordinary passports

Source: Myjoyonline  
  12 September 2026 11:30am
Foreign Affairs Minister (L), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and his Deputy James Gyakye Quayson (R).
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Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can travel to at least 41 countries across Africa, the Caribbean and other parts of the world under visa waiver arrangements, according to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The arrangements allow Ghanaian citizens to enter the listed countries without obtaining a visa in advance, although the permitted duration of stay varies in some cases.

Most of the countries provide for stays of up to 90 days, while Grenada, Maldives and Zambia have shorter 30-day periods.

Among the non-ECOWAS countries on the list are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Dominica, Eswatini, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Morocco, Maldives, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Singapore, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

For Morocco, however, Ghanaian travellers are required to obtain a free Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online before travelling.

The United Arab Emirates is also listed, although the arrangement differs from a straightforward visa-free entry. Ghanaian citizens are required to obtain a visa from the UAE Embassy in Accra upon payment of the applicable fee.

ECOWAS travel

Ghanaian passport holders also enjoy visa-free access to fellow members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), reflecting the regional bloc's free movement arrangements.

The countries include Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Ghanaian travellers can generally stay in these ECOWAS countries for up to 90 days under the arrangements.

Countries and permitted stay

For the non-ECOWAS countries, the permitted periods are:

  • Antigua and Barbuda – 90 days
  • Barbados – 90 days
  • The Bahamas – 90 days
  • Dominica – 90 days
  • Eswatini – 90 days
  • Grenada – 30 days
  • Guyana – 90 days
  • Jamaica – 90 days
  • Kenya – 90 days
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis – 90 days
  • Lesotho – 90 days
  • Malawi – 90 days
  • Mozambique – 90 days
  • Morocco – 90 days, with a free ETA required
  • Maldives – 30 days
  • Mauritius – 90 days
  • Rwanda – 90 days
  • Seychelles – 90 days
  • South Africa – 90 days
  • Singapore – 90 days
  • São Tomé and Príncipe – 90 days
  • Tanzania – 90 days
  • Trinidad and Tobago – 90 days
  • Uganda – 90 days
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 90 days
  • Zimbabwe – 90 days
  • Zambia – 30 days

The information provides a useful guide for Ghanaian travellers planning holidays, business trips or other short visits abroad.

Travellers are, however, advised to confirm entry requirements with the relevant embassy or immigration authority before departure, as visa waiver arrangements may be subject to conditions and can change.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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