Over a million Ghanaians reached in nationwide child rights campaign – Gender Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says more than 1.1 million Ghanaians have been reached through a nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness of child rights and strengthening protection for children.
The Minister, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said 1,168,278 people had been reached through the child-rights awareness campaign, while 291 vulnerable children received care, counselling and education across five residential and sub-vented homes.
She said the Ministry was also advancing five major bills and policies through Cabinet this year, covering early childhood care and development, domestic violence, children’s rights and the administration of justice for children and young persons.
The Child Care Centre, according to the Minister, supported 16 children, six of whom have since graduated into stable, longer-term care arrangements.
Dr Lartey said the combination of policy reforms and direct services was intended to strengthen families and provide safer environments for vulnerable children.
She said the Ministry would continue implementing child protection measures while preparing to submit the Persons with Disabilities Bill, Children’s Bill, Children and Young Persons (Justice Administration) Bill and Domestic Abuse Bill to Parliament at its next sitting.
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