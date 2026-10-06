6 Ghanaian victims of human trafficking arrested in Zambia cybercrime raid – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cautioned Ghanaians seeking employment opportunities in Zambia following the arrest of six Ghanaian nationals during a joint operation targeting suspected organised cybercrime in Lusaka.
The Ministry said the arrests highlight a worrying trend in which unsuspecting Ghanaians are allegedly lured to Zambia with promises of legitimate jobs before being subjected to coercive conditions and forced into cybercrime activities.
The six Ghanaians were among 79 people arrested on August 23, 2026, during a joint operation by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration.
The operation targeted a facility suspected of being involved in organised cybercrime. The 79 individuals arrested included 10 Zambians and 69 foreign nationals, among them the six Ghanaians.
In a travel advisory issued on Monday, the Ministry said it had “observed with concern the emerging trend of Ghanaians being lured to Zambia through fraudulent employment opportunities and subsequently being subjected to coercive conditions and forced involvement in cybercrime activities.”
According to the Ministry, information received by the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka indicates that some of the affected individuals were recruited through purportedly legitimate employment opportunities, including online data-entry jobs.
However, upon arriving in Zambia, some were allegedly forced to participate in online scam activities after their passports were confiscated by their employers.
The Ministry said the development demonstrates how human-trafficking syndicates are increasingly exploiting legitimate-looking job offers to lure unsuspecting job seekers into illegal activities.
“The above situation highlights the growing use of fraudulent employment opportunities by human trafficking syndicates to lure unsuspecting job seekers into illicit activities,” the Ministry said.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry has urged Ghanaians planning to travel to Zambia for employment to exercise extreme caution and conduct thorough checks before accepting job offers.
It advised prospective workers to verify the authenticity of employment offers, recruitment agencies and prospective employers before making travel arrangements.
The Ministry also urged Ghanaians already living in Zambia to remain vigilant, particularly when responding to employment opportunities advertised online.
“Ghanaians living in Zambia are also urged to remain vigilant, exercise caution when responding to online employment opportunities, and maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka for consular assistance if the need arises,” the advisory stated.
The Ministry further urged Ghanaians to seek assistance from the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka whenever they find themselves in difficulty.
It reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the welfare and interests of Ghanaians travelling to or residing outside the country.
“The Ministry wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Ghanaians travelling to or residing abroad,” it said.
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