Crime | National

Ghana cautions citizens over fraudulent jobs luring them to Zambia for cybercrime

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  6 October 2026 12:44pm
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Ghanaians against fraudulent employment opportunities in Zambia following the arrest of six Ghanaian nationals in Lusaka in connection with an alleged organised cybercrime operation.

In a travel advisory dated October 5, the Ministry said it had observed an emerging trend in which Ghanaians are lured to Zambia with seemingly legitimate job offers before being subjected to coercive conditions and forced to participate in cybercrime activities.

The advisory follows a joint operation by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration on August 23.

The operation targeted a facility suspected of being involved in organised cybercrime and resulted in the arrest of 79 people.

Of those arrested, 10 were Zambians while 69 were foreign nationals, including six Ghanaians.

According to the Ministry, information received by the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka indicates that some of the Ghanaians had travelled to Zambia after being recruited through what appeared to be legitimate employment opportunities.

These included positions advertised as online data-entry jobs.

However, the Ministry said some of the recruits were allegedly forced into online scam activities after their passports were confiscated by their employers.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has observed with concern the emerging trend of Ghanaians being lured to Zambia through fraudulent employment opportunities and subsequently being subjected to coercive conditions and forced involvement in cybercrime activities,” the advisory stated.

It warned that the development points to an increasing tactic by human trafficking syndicates to exploit unsuspecting job seekers by using fraudulent employment offers as a means of recruiting them into illicit activities.

“The above situation highlights the growing use of fraudulent employment opportunities by human trafficking syndicates to lure unsuspecting job seekers into illicit activities,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry has consequently urged Ghanaians travelling to Zambia, particularly those seeking employment, to exercise extreme caution and conduct thorough checks before accepting job offers.

It advised prospective job seekers to verify the authenticity of employment offers, recruitment agencies and prospective employers before making arrangements to travel.

The Ministry also urged Ghanaians already living in Zambia to remain vigilant when responding to online employment opportunities.

It further encouraged them to maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission in Lusaka and seek consular assistance when necessary.

The advisory forms part of the government's broader efforts to protect Ghanaians travelling to and residing outside the country.

“The Ministry wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Ghanaians travelling to or residing abroad,” it stated.

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