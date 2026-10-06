Yellow Fever deaths in Sissala East worrying – MP

Flavivirus causes yellow fever and is transmitted by mosquitoes

Member of Parliament for Sissala East, Mohammed Issah Bataglia, has expressed concern over reported deaths linked to a Yellow Fever outbreak in parts of the municipality.

The MP said the situation is worrying, following reports from community leaders that seven residents have died, with children and young people reportedly among those affected.

Speaking in an interview on the Joy FM Midday News on Tuesday, October 6, Mr Issa Bataglia said he immediately contacted the Sissala East Municipal Health Directorate after receiving a report from the chief of one of the affected communities.

“It’s quite worrying because I got a report from the chief of this place, informing me of the fact that they have lost most of their people.”

He said he subsequently sought clarification from the Municipal Health Director to determine whether the situation had come to the attention of health authorities and what could be responsible for the reported deaths.

“I quickly had to ask the municipal director whether that has come to their attention, or what might be the cause.”

The MP said he also sought information on whether additional public education was needed to help residents understand and respond to the situation.

His comments come amid reports of at least seven deaths in the municipality, with the affected communities calling for urgent intervention from health authorities.

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