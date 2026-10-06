Labone robbery case adjourned to October 22 as prosecution prepares supplementary statements

The trial of Augustine Okechuku Maazi, the first accused in the alleged Labone robbery case, has been adjourned to October 22, 2026, after the prosecution indicated that it intends to file supplementary witness statements.

The prosecution told the Accra Circuit Court that the case was expected to proceed with a case management conference on Tuesday but encountered difficulties serving the defence with the necessary documents.

It also informed the court that it needed to file additional witness statements before the matter could proceed.

The defence, meanwhile, sought bail for Mr Maazi, arguing that he had already spent considerable time in custody.

The court, however, declined to entertain the oral bail application and directed the defence to file a formal application at the next hearing.

Mr Maazi is facing eight counts, including conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery, attempted robbery and robbery. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case stems from a police operation on August 13, 2026, after intelligence indicated that a suspected robbery syndicate was preparing to target banks in the Labone area of Accra.

Police said the targeted banks included GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank. One suspect, identified as Mr Maazi, was arrested, while two other suspected accomplices were killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Prosecutors have also alleged that investigations linked Mr Maazi and five other suspects to a series of robberies in Tema, Spintex and Labone between May and August 13, 2026.

The prosecution further alleged that the group operated across Ghana’s borders, including Togo and Côte d’Ivoire, while investigators continue to trace other suspected accomplices who remain at large.

The defence’s formal bail application is therefore expected to be considered when the case returns to court on October 22.

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