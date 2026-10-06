BoG must come again on Cedi bouquets; people can use their money as gifts once they don’t deface it – Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has challenged the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to state the specific legal basis for arresting people who use genuine Ghana cedi notes to create gift bouquets, cakes and other decorative arrangements.
His comments follow the arrest of seven individuals over the use of cedi notes in money bouquets and cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations.
Dr Ayariga said the BoG must distinguish between the deliberate mutilation or destruction of currency and the use of genuine banknotes as gifts.
“Ghanaians have the right to give their legitimately earned money as gifts during weddings, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations,” he said.
Read Also: BoG, Police arrest seven over alleged misuse of Ghana Cedi as bouquets
He argued that where banknotes have not been torn, defaced, destroyed or permanently altered, the BoG must identify the specific law that has been breached before taking enforcement action.
“If currency notes are not torn, defaced, destroyed or permanently altered, the Bank of Ghana must explain precisely which provision of the law has been violated,” Dr Ayariga said.
While acknowledging the need to protect the integrity of the cedi, he said enforcement must remain within the law and respect the rights of citizens.
“The Bank of Ghana is a regulatory institution, not a law unto itself. Any arrest must have a clear legal foundation, follow due process and respect the constitutional rights of citizens,” he said.
Dr Ayariga urged the BoG to publicly clarify the legal position and provide clear guidance on the distinction between acceptable gift packaging and conduct that constitutes unlawful treatment of the currency.
Latest Stories
-
Government to prioritise creation of decent jobs – Finance Minister
1 minute
-
Ghana’s ocean is not land under water: Why the Fisheries Commission is right to demand a proper assessment of offshore gold exploration
7 minutes
-
Teacher unions maintain strike as FWSC, GES negotiations yield no deal
9 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama Ayariga engages World Bank on sustainable cities development
14 minutes
-
Foreign Affairs Minister warns embassies over long queues, ‘inhumane’ conditions for visa applicants
17 minutes
-
Photos: AMA steps up enforcement to clear traders from BRT shelters
17 minutes
-
Shortage of health information officers threatens quality of healthcare data – GHIMA
18 minutes
-
Ghana’s National Chess Team, The Golden Knights return from Samarkand with gold and seven new international titles
20 minutes
-
Northern Births and Deaths Director to face PAC over GH¢71k withdrawals
28 minutes
-
Djokovic claims 102nd title of career with China Open win
32 minutes
-
Desire FC teams up with Hellas Verona to develop emerging talent in Ghana
36 minutes
-
Labone robbery case adjourned to October 22 as prosecution prepares supplementary statements
37 minutes
-
BoG must come again on Cedi bouquets; people can use their money as gifts once they don’t deface it – Ayariga
38 minutes
-
Mahama Cares administrator calls for stronger financial support for chronic illness patients
42 minutes
-
Wontumi not yet confirmed among Mahama’s pardoned convicts – Palgrave
44 minutes