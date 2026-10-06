BoG must come again on Cedi bouquets; people can use their money as gifts once they don’t deface it – Ayariga

Founder and Leader of All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga

Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has challenged the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to state the specific legal basis for arresting people who use genuine Ghana cedi notes to create gift bouquets, cakes and other decorative arrangements.

His comments follow the arrest of seven individuals over the use of cedi notes in money bouquets and cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations.

Dr Ayariga said the BoG must distinguish between the deliberate mutilation or destruction of currency and the use of genuine banknotes as gifts.

“Ghanaians have the right to give their legitimately earned money as gifts during weddings, birthdays, graduations and other celebrations,” he said.

Read Also: BoG, Police arrest seven over alleged misuse of Ghana Cedi as bouquets

He argued that where banknotes have not been torn, defaced, destroyed or permanently altered, the BoG must identify the specific law that has been breached before taking enforcement action.

“If currency notes are not torn, defaced, destroyed or permanently altered, the Bank of Ghana must explain precisely which provision of the law has been violated,” Dr Ayariga said.

While acknowledging the need to protect the integrity of the cedi, he said enforcement must remain within the law and respect the rights of citizens.

“The Bank of Ghana is a regulatory institution, not a law unto itself. Any arrest must have a clear legal foundation, follow due process and respect the constitutional rights of citizens,” he said.

Dr Ayariga urged the BoG to publicly clarify the legal position and provide clear guidance on the distinction between acceptable gift packaging and conduct that constitutes unlawful treatment of the currency.

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