Enza enters Ghana payments market after securing Bank of Ghana enhanced licence

Pan-African payments infrastructure provider Enza has launched operations in Ghana after securing a Payment Service Provider (PSP) Enhanced Licence from the Bank of Ghana.

The licence enables Enza Payment Services Ghana Limited to provide a broader range of regulated payment services, including payment processing, merchant acquiring and aggregation, payment gateways, inward remittances and selected card-related services.

The company said its entry into Ghana is aimed at helping banks, fintechs and other financial institutions modernise their payment capabilities without having to replace their existing core banking systems.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Enza, Hany Fekry, said Ghana was central to the company’s expansion strategy, citing the founding team’s longstanding involvement in the country’s payments industry.

“Ghana for us is not a market; it is a home,” he said.

Mr Fekry said Enza’s business model was designed to provide the technology and infrastructure that underpin payment services rather than compete directly with banks and other financial institutions for consumers or merchants.

Group Chief Commercial Officer Omar Fawzy said Enza’s technology architecture would be a key differentiator as the company expands its operations in Ghana.

He said the platform was built more recently, allowing the company greater flexibility to deploy cloud-based technology and modern infrastructure compared with legacy payment systems that rely heavily on older hardware.

“The technology is number one. Sustainable infrastructure is number two, value-added services are number three, and number four is cost,” Mr Fawzy said.

He added that the architecture was designed to simplify payment infrastructure management and improve connectivity between different systems and payment networks.

Fraud management and cybersecurity also form part of Enza’s offering as digital transactions continue to expand across financial institutions.

Mr Fawzy said the company’s systems analyse transaction activity to identify unusual patterns and outliers, while its operations are aligned with applicable regulatory and industry standards.

Managing Director of Enza Ghana and LSG, Kwesi Asiamah Acquah, said the Ghana operation would focus on helping banks, fintechs and non-bank financial institutions adopt modern payment technology.

“Our focus is to enhance the payment landscape and provide topmost services to financial institutions to help them deliver better services to their customers,” he said.

Mr Acquah disclosed that Enza already has live operations with GTBank and has signed agreements with other customers, with further deployments expected in the coming months.

He said the company was also in discussions with additional financial institutions as it works to expand its customer base.

Founded in 2023, Enza has expanded into several African markets as it builds its payments infrastructure business.

The company raised US$6.75 million in seed funding in March 2025 in a round co-led by Algebra Ventures and Quona Capital to support its expansion and technology development.

With its Ghanaian licence and local governance structure now established, Enza said it plans to continue investing in technology, skills and other resources as it seeks to deepen its presence in Ghana’s payments ecosystem.

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